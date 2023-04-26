Sarah Jessica Parker shares look at 'And Just Like That…' season 2

The Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… is coming back for its second season and the cast is excited for its return.

On Wednesday, the official teaser for season 2 dropped on HBO Max featuring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), as well as new characters who were introduced in the first season, Che (Sara Ramirez), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) and Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).

The upcoming season will also see the return of a familiar character from the original Sex and the City series: Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, who was last seen in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2.



At the end of the teaser, fans see Aidan appear at the bottom of Carrie's iconic New York City apartment stairs.

Parker took to Instagram to share the teaser, and said she is thankful for the And Just Like That… team and audience who "keep these stories alive."

"Thank you to the enormously talented team, both on and off camera, who spent hours and hours working on this next chapter," Parker said. "Making the coldest winter days feel and look like spring and always giving more and better than we could have ever hoped or dreamt."

"This one's for you, Part 2. X, SJ," Parker added.

In February, Parker shared a photo on Instagram of her and Corbett kissing in character on a busy New York City street and wrote in the caption, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill."

The photo garnered over 1 million Instagram likes and tens of thousands of comments from fans of the show.

And Just Like That… season 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.