Sarah Paulson teases returns to 'The Bear,' 'American Horror Story'

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans' hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode "Fishes," Paulson played coy.

"No one's told me I can't say, so I'll let that sort of communicate whether or not I'm going to be back," she said. "I might be back. They didn't say I couldn't say, so maybe."

Paulson's The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was "grateful to see a familiar face" when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they'd done "this freaky movie together."

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

"I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I've got everything crossed," she said. "I would like to do it more than anything. It's my home. It's where I started."

