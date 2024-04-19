Savannah Chrisley on hope for parents' future, raising teen brother and niece

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her life after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's imprisonment and sharing her hope for their future.

The couple, who became famous for their show Chrisley Knows Best, were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

Their case is returning to court on Friday as they seek an appeal to review what they consider a court error.

In an interview with Nightline's Juju Chang, ahead of her parents' appeal hearing on Friday, Savannah reflected on the moment she bid farewell to Chris and Julie before the pair reported to prison in January 2023.

"Just watched them stand in their bedroom, just hugging and kissing and not knowing," Savannah recalled.

"You know, at this point, you just hear 12 years, seven years. And that's a long time to be away from someone that you've been together with for 30 years, almost," she continued.

Since her parents' imprisonment, Savannah, 26, has been raising her younger family members: her little brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 11. The latter has been raised by Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley due to their son Kyle Chrisley's struggles with substance abuse.

Asked whether there was any doubt that she would be the one to take on the responsibilities as their guardian, Savannah replied, "Oh, I think it was just an unspoken thing that we just knew."

