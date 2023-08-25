School Buses Will Soon Have Cameras To Catch People Who Drive Around Them When Stopped

School bus Authorities are investigating after a school bus and a car collided in Clark County, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. One child died and 23 other students were injured. (manonallard/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

This law was signed back in June and will soon take effect all around Florida. Florida school districts can now put cameras on the stop signs that swing out when a bus is loading or unloading kids, to catch drivers that ignore the stop signs and drive around them. Violators can be fined $225 if they’re caught, and I think it should be more because kids cross the streets after getting off the bus. If you ignore the stop sign and drive around the bus you could hit a kid!

I’m not sure what districts have already started adding the cameras, but the pilot program to test the cameras happened in Brevard and 2 other counties, and is now available for the entire state to add the cameras to their buses.

According to WUSF: “The Florida Department of Education last year conducted a survey of school-bus drivers and found widespread instances of vehicles illegally passing stopped buses.

“The survey results from 2022 show that on a single day, 7,867 illegal passes were made based on the observations of 6,416 school bus drivers who completed the survey,” a Senate staff analysis of the bill said.

The bill will allow school districts to contract with companies to install cameras on school buses. Each camera will have to be capable of producing a recorded video and two or more still images documenting infractions. The law also will prevent the contractors from getting paid based on the numbers of violations detected.

School districts that take part will have to conduct a 30-day “public awareness campaign” about the cameras and will be required to put “high-visibility reflective signage” on buses. The signs, in part, will have to say, “CAMERA ENFORCED.”

