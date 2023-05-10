Schwarzenegger tracks the ups and downs of his legendary life in Netflix documentary 'Arnold'

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Like the heroes he's played on screen, Arnold Schwarzenegger is unflinching when looking back at his life in the new trailer of the Netflix documentary Arnold.

As most know, Schwarzenegger grew up poor in Graz, Austria, a child of an officer serving on the wrong side of World War II. Through sheer determination — and, to be fair, a whole lot of sweat equity — he took the bodybuilding world by storm before conquering Hollywood.

Looking for a new challenge, he ran an upstart campaign and — nearly just as far-fetched as fame — was elected as a Republican in deep blue California. "I want to do the things that everyone calls impossible," he says.

While the trailer is essentially a highlight reel of his life, it doesn't shy away from the controversies, too, like his admission that he'd fathered a son with one of his household staffers, leading to his divorce from Maria Shriver. "People remember my success, but they will also remember my failures," he admits.

He adds, "It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids. I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm gonna have to live with it for the rest of my life."

Ending on a hopeful note, Schwarzenegger encourages the audience to follow their impossible dreams: "No matter what it takes, work your a** off. Do it. Do it now!"

The three-part doc drops on June 7.

