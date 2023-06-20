Search continues for actor Julian Sands months after disappearance

Five months after Julian Sands, who's appeared on shows including Dexter, and films like Warlock, A Room with a View and Ocean's Thirteen, the San Bernardino County, California Sheriff's Department shared an update into the ongoing search for the veteran British actor.

"On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands," the sheriff's department said in a statement released on Saturday, June 17. "Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located."

"Saturday’s search included over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters, and drone crews," the statement continued. "Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts. Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews."

"Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow," the statement adds.

Sands' family reported the 65-year-old actor missing on January 13, a week after he went for a hike on Mount Baldy.

Actor John Malkovich in a February interview with The Guardian, called Sands his "closest friend," and "a very experienced climber" who "was always tramping off to Kilimanjaro, or Antartica, or the Andes, or the Alps."

"I suppose the particular conditions on the ground that day on Mt. Baldy must have led to some sort of catastrophic and immediate error that was irreversible," Malkovich continued. "That was my instinct upon hearing it. But he knew what the conditions were, and that's what he loved to do. He found great solace in the solitude of that."

