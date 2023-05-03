SeaWorld Is Giving Military And Vets Free Admission Now Through July 9th

SeaWorld AND Busch Gardens are honoring Military Appreciation Month by giving active duty members and veterans, PLUS up to 3 guests, FREE 1 day admission to their parks including SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and SeaWorld San Diego parks.
Veterans can register for this offer through May 14, 2023, and can visit the parks until July 9, 2023. Active-duty military and their guests can enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long
