SeaWorld Orlando announces closure due to Hurricane Milton

SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld Orlando)

By Jay Edwards

SeaWorld Orlando has made the decision in an effort to keep guests, staff and the animals safe to close Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. A decision on re-opening on Friday, October 11th will be made at a later time. (More closures below)


In addition to SeaWorld, other closures include:

Busch Gardens Tampa closed Tuesday-Thursday

Aquatica closed Wednesday-Thursday

Discovery Cove closed Wednesday-Thursday



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

