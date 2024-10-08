SeaWorld Orlando announces closure due to Hurricane Milton

SeaWorld Orlando has made the decision in an effort to keep guests, staff and the animals safe to close Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. A decision on re-opening on Friday, October 11th will be made at a later time. (More closures below)

SeaWorld Orlando will be closed October 9th and 10th. A decision will be made in the coming days for Friday, October 11th. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/XxYtU8aLlW — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) October 8, 2024





In addition to SeaWorld, other closures include:

Busch Gardens Tampa closed Tuesday-Thursday

Aquatica closed Wednesday-Thursday

Discovery Cove closed Wednesday-Thursday







