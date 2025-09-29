See every Country artist who ever performed on Saturday Night Live Did your favorite band ever perform on the show?

Saturday Night Live is one of the longest-running TV shows in American history. Every show features a celebrity guest host and two performances by a musical act each week. The show returns for its 51st season on Saturday, October 4th, at 11:30 on NBC.

It isn’t often, but there have been several episodes where Country music stars have either hosted or performed live from Studio 8H on Saturday nights. So take a look at our list below and see every time someone in Country music either hosted or performed on Saturday Night Live.

List of Country music bands/artists that have hosted or performed on Saturday Night Live

Season 1

Kris Kristofferson as host on July 31st, 1976

Season 2

John Prine as musical guest on October 16th, 1976

Kinky Friedman as musical guest on October 23rd, 1976

Season 3

Willie Nelson as musical guest on December 10th, 1977

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as musical guest on January 21st, 1978

Season 4

Linda Ronstadt as musical guest on May 19th, 1979

Season 6

Linda Ronstadt as musical guest on December 20th, 1980

Season 7

The Charlie Daniels Band as musical guest on April 24th, 1982

Season 12

Willie Nelson - Host and musical guest on February 21st, 1987

Season 13

Linda Ronstadt as musical guest on December 19th, 1987

Randy Travis - Musical guest - February 20th, 1988

Season 14

Cowboy Junkies as musical guests on February 18th, 1989

Dolly Parton - Host and musical guests on April 15th, 1989

Season 15

The Notting Hillbillies as musical guests on May 19th, 1990

Season 17

Garth Brooks as musical guest on March 14th, 1992

Season 18

Willie Nelson as musical guest on May 15th, 1993

Season 19

Dwight Yoakam as musical guest on April 9th, 1994

Season 23

Garth Brooks as host and musical guest on February 28th, 1998

Season 25

Garth Brooks as host and Chris Gaines as musical guest on November 13th, 1999

Kid Rock as musical guest on May 20th, 2000

Season 28

Faith Hill as musical guest on October 12th, 2002

The Chicks as musical guests on February 8th, 2003

Season 31

Carrie Underwood as musical guest on March 24th, 2007

Season 33

Carrie Underwood as musical guest on February 23rd, 2008

Season 34

Tim McGraw as host on November 22nd, 2008

Taylor Swift as musical guest on January 10th, 2009

Season 35

Taylor Swift as host and musical guest on November 7th, 2009

Season 37

Lady A as musical guest on October 1st, 2011

Season 40

Blake Shelton as host and musical guest on January 24th, 2015

Zac Brown Band as musical guest on March 7th, 2015

Season 41

Chris Stapleton as musical guest on January 16th, 2016

Season 42

Maren Morris as musical guest on December 10th, 2016

Sturgill Simpson as musical guest on January 14th, 2017

Season 43

Jason Aldean with a special musical performance on October 20th, 2017

Chris Stapleton as musical guest on January 27th, 2018

Kacey Musgraves as musical guest on May 12th, 2018

Season 44

Thomas Rhett as musical guest on March 2nd, 2019

Season 45

Luke Combs as musical guest on February 1st, 2020

Season 46

Morgan Wallen as musical guest on December 5th, 2020

Season 47

Kacey Musgraves as musical guest on October 2nd, 2021

Post Malone as musical guest on May 14th, 2022

Season 48

Kelsea Ballerini as musical guest on March 4th, 2023

Season 49

Kacey Musgraves as musical guest on March 2nd, 2024

Chris Stapleton as musical guest on April 13th, 2024

Season 50

Shaboozey as musical guest on December 7th, 2024

Morgan Wallen as musical guest on March 29th, 2025

Which Country artist do you think should appear on Saturday Night Live next? Let us know in the comments below or by sending us an open mic via our smartphone app.