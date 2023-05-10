See Kathy Bates in new trailer to CBS' 'Matlock' reboot

CBS dropped the first trailer to Matlock, the reboot with Oscar and Emmy winner Kathy Bates in the title role. "I'm Madaline Matlock, a lawyer. Yes, Matlock like the old TV show," she drawls.

Her expertise is met with skepticism, to say the least. "I need to be trained by senior partners, not senior citizens," huffs a young attorney played by Leah Lewis.

"There's this funny thing happens when women age," Bates says in voice-over. "We become damn near invisible. It's useful, because nobody sees us coming." To that end, she's seen feigning being flustered, and it gets her swiped into a secure building by a helpful employee.

The network teases Bates plays "a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases."

The show also stars Skye P. Marshall playing a high-ranking associate, and Jason Ritter playing the son of the head of the firm.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law executive producer and director Kat Coiro directed and produced the pilot episode of the reboot.

The original series starred the late Andy Griffith and ran for nine seasons from 1986 to 1992, six on NBC and a final three on ABC.

