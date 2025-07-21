'Sense and Sensibility' film adds more to cast

More actors have been cast in the upcoming Sense and Sensibility film.

Focus Features has announced more of the cast set to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in its upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Sense and Sensibility.

The new cast includes Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Focus Features previously announced that Esmé Creed-Miles will play the role of Marianne Dashwood alongside Edgar-Jones' Elinor.

Georgia Oakley is directing the film, which is currently in production. Diana Reid adapted Austen's novel for the screenplay.

The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020's Emma.

Sense and Sensibility follows the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who navigate love, loss and societal expectations as opposites in 18th century England.

The story was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

