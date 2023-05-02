Serena Williams pregnant, expecting second child with Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is pregnant.

The tennis superstar revealed that she's expecting her second child with her Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian on Monday.

Williams shared the news in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the couple, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala." The pair also showed off her growing baby bump as they walked the red carpet for the gala.

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

