Settlement reached after dispute over Lisa Marie Presley's estate

A settlement has been reached for the estate of Lisa Marie Presley, who died January 12.

Priscilla Presley's lawyer, Ronson Shamoun, told reporters outside of court on May 16 that the "families are happy" and that "everybody is happy and unified and together and excited for the future."

Attorneys will file the settlement and a motion to seal it by June 12.

The next court date in this case is set for August 4, at which point it is expected the court will approve of the settlement and its sealing.

This development comes months after Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla, disputed the "authenticity and validity" of her late daughter's trust, known as The Promenade Trust.

In the court documents, filed January 26, Priscilla contested a "purported 2016 amendment" to the trust that removed her and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie's children, actress Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough, after her death. Benjamin died in 2020.

The Naked Gun actress noted in the filing that she believed she and granddaughter Riley would become co-trustees upon Lisa Marie's death.

Priscilla had earlier claimed in the court documents that there were "many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity of the purported 2016 amendment," including it not being delivered to her during her daughter's lifetime as required by the trust, the date of the document being added to the PDF days after it was created, Priscilla's name being misspelled in it, Lisa Marie's signature appearing "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature" and it being "neither witnessed nor notarized."

