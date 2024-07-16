Singer Ingrid Andress admits to being drunk during National Anthem ahead of MLB Home Run Derby

(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

By Heather Taylor

Four-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem performance before Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby has gone viral. Her memorable rendition of the “The Star Spangled Banner” left viewers baffled, comparing it to some of the worst National Anthem performances of all time.


On Tuesday, Andress posted to her social media accounts that she was drunk during the performance and plans to attend rehab to get the help she needs.

