Sir Ian McKellen on that stage fall, death, more 'LOTR' and his worst review

Back in June, Sir Ian McKellen seemed to downplay a fall off a London stage during a performance of the Shakespeare adaptation Player Kings. A statement at the time said he was in good spirits and would make a speedy recovery. But now, several months later, McKellen reveals the whole thing was pretty scary.



"Apparently, I'm told by the company manager who's holding my head as I lay on the floor, I said to her, 'I've broken my neck. I'm dying,'" McKellen told ABC Audio in an interview from his home in London. "Now, I don't remember saying that, but I must have felt it."



He says he's fine now, after fracturing his wrist and hurting his back, crediting the fat suit he was wearing in order to play rotund Knight John Falstaff with protecting his ribs and hips in the fall. And while physically he's almost completely back to normal, the mental effects linger.



"I'm left with some disappointment," McKellen confesses. "I'm ashamed that I didn't complete — you know, my pride was bruised. How could this happen to me?" he asks with a chuckle. "And I suspect that although physically I'm healing, I wonder whether deep down there's something mental or emotional that was jolted that needs to be attended to. And I'm attending to it by not working at the moment and resting."



McKellen appears to be in a reflective mood as he discusses the fall, and his new film The Critic, in which he plays a prominent 1930s London theater critic named Jimmy Erskine, a once feared and respected tastemaker trying to recapture his glory days. Reviews, McKellen reveals, are a necessary evil for actors.



"We are seeking for approval. And we're probably rather pathetic people who need that approval. We're not confident enough of ourselves. So if you get a good review — oh, it's an added pleasure. And if you get a bad review, it can be very hurtful," McKellen admits.



And although he hasn't been on the receiving end of a lot of bad reviews, the ones he has had are seared in his brain. Take for instance his turn in a Bernard Shaw revival in London's West End when he was much younger. He starred in the play alongside a pre-Dame Judi Dench and recalls how he overheard a few fellow actors discussing his performance one night at a restaurant.



"One of them was going on and on and on about how dreadful I'd been. And I was typical of these modern young actors, using my voice in the wrong way and drawing attention to myself. And he just simply hadn't enjoyed it." McKellen says he laughed off the criticism, but the next night onstage it crept into his consciousness. "And as I looked into the audience talking away, I suddenly thought, 'My God, every single person in this audience agrees with that actor that I heard last night. They all think I'm rubbish. I shouldn't be here.'" He says he froze, forgot his lines and Dench had to rescue him.



Still, he swears if there's a bad review out there, he's going to read it. "I like to know. If people haven't enjoyed the film of Cats I'd like to know about it." 2019's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical Cats was savaged by critics, probably the worst-reviewed film McKellen has ever been in. McKellen didn't get the blame, though. His portrayal of Gus the Theater Cat was mostly praised. And he may be returning to a role that garnered him some of the most praise of his film career: the mighty wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings movies.



"There are going to be a couple of more films, I think, with some of the same characters in it. And I've been asked to stand by," McKellen says. "But there's no script that I read, and no date. All I can say, as far as I'm concerned, they better be quick."



Quick, because at 85 years old, McKellen isn't sure how much time he has left. "I'm rather living a year at a time, rather than two or three years at a time," he says.



Gandalf is a part of his legacy, so if he can, he's going to go to New Zealand and put on the robes. Legacy is a theme in The Critic, as well. In his downtime, legacy and what's next are things McKellen has been thinking about a lot. He remembers going to visit a friend in the hospital, a friend who was dying, and asking him what he was thinking about as his life neared the end.



"And he said, 'I don't want to miss anything.' And that's rather my view," McKellen says wistfully. He wants to know what's going to happen. "How is AI going to really take over? I mean, what is life going to be like? When is the world going to settle down? Is the world going to survive? I won't know. I won't know. And I suppose I won't care because I won't exist."

