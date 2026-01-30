Slash says we can expect never heard before GNR music this year

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Guns N’ Roses is finally ready to release some brand new music, music that hasn’t even been recorded yet, not songs they’re been sitting on slowly releasing one at a time.

According to Slash, he says the next album will be all new songs and not just a few songs, an entire album.

He said, “Some of the younger kids who are sort of raised in this new fancy kind of digital era that we’re in don’t know about albums, really, being released as a whole. So, it’s a strange time. It’s harder to navigate.”

According to a post shared by Blabbermouth, Slash went on to say “But to me, it’s a no-brainer. Make a record. You can do all the digital stuff in any configuration you want. But make sure that there’s an album.”

So, when can we expect it? Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like it’s in the works yet.