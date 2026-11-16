Jack Lowden may not be the new James Bond, but perhaps a renewal announcement for Slow Horses will make up for it.

Apple TV has renewed the Emmy-winning comedic spy drama for seasons 9 and 10.

Sir Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the espionage series following a team of British intelligence agents who end up in a dumping ground department of MI5 known as Slough House. The show is based on Mick Herron's Slough House book series.

Season 6 of Slow Horses premiered on Sept. 16. Around that same time the series was renewed for season 8. The upcoming seventh season was announced in 2025 and has already been filmed.

Aside from Oldman, Apple TV did not specify which actors will return for the ninth and 10th seasons. Season 6 ended with a cliff-hanger that called into question the survival of Lowden's River Cartwright. It had also been reported that Lowden was in the running to play the new James Bond. However, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Monday that Robert Pattinson will be this generation's 007.

Even still, we await confirmation on Lowden's return, as well as Olivia Cooke's. The actress starred as Sid Baker in season 1. Her character was thought to have been killed off before returning in season 6. Cooke told The Times as recently as Sunday she thought Slow Horses was going to end with season 8.

“I am shooting the last season," Cooke told the outlet, before saying, "Never say never" about it coming back for more episodes.

She continued: "But I think that’s what we’ve been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We’re all melancholy, distracted. Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show’s been a shining light and I’ve told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I’m going to be depressed."

Also starring are Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung and Aimee-Ffion Edwards. The recurring cast includes Hugo Weaving, Rosalind Eleazar and Joanna Scanlan.

The first six seasons of Slow Horses are available to watch on Apple TV.

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