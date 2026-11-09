Sony Walkman headphones are making a comeback

In this picture taken on July 10, 2019, a WM-24 Sony Walkman audio player is displayed at an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the iconic device, in Tokyo. Must-have 80s gadget and one-time icon of Japan electronics cool, Sony's Walkman turned 40 this year and like its now middle-aged fans, is clinging to its youth with high-tech updates. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) / TO GO WITH Japan-music-Sony-lifestyle-game,FOCUS by Miwa SUZUKI (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

Once again, nostalgia wins! What we once had growing up in the 80’s is popular again and younger generations can’t wait to get their hands on them!

Sony is bringing back their classic “Walkman” wired headphones that originally debuted in 1979.

The really cool thing is, the look is staying exactly the same, that retro look over-the-ear style with one small change. Instead of the minijack input, it has now been changed to a USB-C plug to work with today’s phones and technology.

They’re wired, just like the originals and they have the same slim, gray headband and come with orange and blue ear cushions.

Sony says the sound will be similar too, so don’t expect to be blown away by the pounding bass.

The new The new MDR-3R headphones will cost you $60, which comes with the new jack.

So, start digging through that dresser drawer at home and see if you still have a pair laying around and save yourself $60.

The Walkman era is making a comeback! 🎧



Sony is reviving its iconic MDR-3 headphones with the new MDR-3R, now featuring USB-C connectivity, a built-in microphone, and an in-line remote.



There's also a special Stranger Things Edition inspired by Max's signature headphone style… pic.twitter.com/Jcw4ca0dNQ — GadgetMatch (@gadgetmatch) November 6, 2026

You can read more about them at ARS Technica.