The Sound Is Giving Away A Very Cool Concert Package For Sammy Hagar’s Show This Month

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and George Thorogood (Christian Petersen via Getty Images)

By Ethan

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers should hold some kind of record for the longest band names together in concert. Not even sure they can fit it all on a ticket. But they’re playing more shows together this month with a big one on the 28th at The Sound in Clearwater. And The Sound has posted a huge giveaway that’s way more than just tickets to the show.

Check out what’s up for grabs:

First prize winner:

• Two (2) Tickets to see Sammy Hagar & The Circle with George Thorogood & The Destroyers and special guest Damon Fowler at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater, FL on October 28th

• Access for Two (2) to the Taco & Tequila VIP Pre-party on-site at The Sound, catered by Rocco’s Tacos and Santo Tequila

• One (1) 1-Night Stay at Wyndham Grand Clearwater *transportation to and from show included

• One (1) $100 Rocco’s Tacos Gift Certificate

• One (1) At-home bar kit, compliments of Santo Tequila

• One (1) Limited Edition Screenprint Show Poster signed by Sammy

All others will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the show and access to the Taco & Tequila VIP Pre-party!

Even the runners up will get into the VIP pre-party which is pretty sweet. Click any of the links to get yourself entered.

