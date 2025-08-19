Spanking students in FL schools is happening way more than you think

Did you know that spanking students in Florida schools is not only legal, but it’s happening way more than you think? Florida is 1 of 17 states where corporal punishment is legal.

I have two kids, who both went through K-12 in Seminole County and I never even knew this was a thing! Apparently, there is a form that parents have to sign to “Opt-In” as a form of punishment.

According to WKMG, there were 516 instances of student spankings that took place in the 2023-2024 school year. Based on the map documenting where the student spankings took place, it looks like it happened the most in the Panhandle area. Calhoun County came in as the top county with the most corporal punishment at 59 instances, followed by Columbia County at 50.

We had a local teacher called into the Jay & Brandi Morning Show and said school districts have their own set of rules and here in Central Florida, at least where she teaches, it’s very clear that laying a hand on a student is NOT allowed.

The reason this is suddenly a hot topic is because the State of Florida passed a new law this year allowing parents to opt their children in for spankings in schools, if circumstances warrant the punishment. This change comes courtesy of HB 1255, which took effect last month in July.

