'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' webs $120.5 North American box office million debut

Sony Pictures

By George Costantino

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened with an estimated $120.5 million at the domestic box office -- beating estimates by more than $30 million, and becoming the second-biggest opening of the year, after The Super Mario Bros. MovieAcross the Spider-Verse took in three-and-a-half times the 2018 original's opening gross, while scoring the third-biggest opening weekend for any Spider-Man film.

Across the Spider-Verse added an estimated $88.1 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $208.6 million to start.

The live-action The Little Mermaid remake slipped to second place, delivering an estimated $40.6 million at the North American box office in its second week of release. The film has grossed $186 million in North America and, internationally, an estimated $42 million, bringing its worldwide total to $326 million.

The Boogeyman, adapted from Stephen King's short story, opened in third place with an estimated $12.3 million. The horror flick scared up an estimated $7.7 million at the international box office, for a total of $20 million worldwide.

Disney-Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 grabbed fourth place with an estimated $10.2 million. To date, the movie has generated $332 million domestically and $780 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was Fast X, earning an estimated $9.2 million. Its North American box office totals now stand at $128 million, to go along with $474 million overseas, for a global tally of $600 million.

Elsewhere, The Super Mario Bros. Movie crossed $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, surpassing Frozen as the second-biggest animated film of all time.

