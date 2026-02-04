Staind announces 25th anniversary tour starting off in Central Florida

NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Aaron Lewis of Staind performs, marking the release of "The Illusion of Progress" at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on August 19, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Aaron Lewis and Staind are hitting the road in 2026 with their “Break the Cycle 25th Anniversary” Tour. The tour celebrates 25 years since the release of their “Break the Cycle” album that made the band a household name, with hits like “It’s Been Awhile,” “Outside,” and “Fade.”

The good news is the tour kicks off right here in Central Florida on May 7th when they play “Welcome to Rockville” at Daytona International Speedway.

Joining them on tour will be Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder. Presale begins today (Feb. 4) and you can sign up at Staind Official. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10am local.

Tour dates are as follows: