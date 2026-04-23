'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' special fan events coming on May the 4th

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Grogu in 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.' (Lucasfilm)

The force will be with Star Wars fans this May 4.

Lucasfilm is set to host special-look fan events for its upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. All of the special events will take place on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, at select IMAX theaters around the world.

The events will feature over 25 minutes of exclusive footage from the upcoming movie, fan giveaways and other surprises. One of the giveaways will be a brand-new, exclusive poster created just for this event.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is based on the Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal. Jon Favreau directed the movie, which stars Pascal alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

"The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu," according to the film's official description.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22.

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