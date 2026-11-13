Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to lead 'The Odd Couple' revival on Broadway

John C. Reilly attends the Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Kering and Cannes Film Festival official dinner on May 21, 2023, in Cannes, France. (Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Kering) | Steve Carell attends a 'Rooster' Emmy FYC Event on April 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for HBO)

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly are bringing The Odd Couple back to Broadway.

A new production of the Neil Simon play will arrive on the Great White Way in 2027. Tony winner and Hamilton director Thomas Kail will helm the production, which starts performances on March 3, 2027. It will run as a 15-week limited engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is set for March 23, 2027.

Carell and Reilly return to Broadway to play the roles Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison in this new production. Carell previously starred in Uncle Vanya in 2024 while Reilly has appeared in Broadway productions of The Grapes of Wrath, True West and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Laura Benanti, Kevin Del Aguila, James Monroe Iglehart, Rob McClure Heléne Yorke and David Zayas make up the rest of the upcoming revival's cast. Kail also produces the show alongside Jeffrey Seller, Mike Karns, Steven Tartick and Emanuel Azenberg.

The Odd Couple follows two friends who are roommates and have very different living styles. It originally opened on Broadway in 1965. Mike Nichols directed the first production that starred Walter Matthau and Art Carney. It won four Tony Awards and inspired a 1968 film, as well as a TV series.

This Carell- and Reilly-led production marks the third Broadway revival of the show. Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers led a gender-swapped version of the play in 1985. Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick starred in the show's second revival in 2005.

"Neil Simon wrote one of the great American comedies, and it is an honor and a thrill to be part of this exceptional team bringing this play back to Broadway," Kail said in a press release. "Underneath the extraordinary humor is something deeply human. Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next. We aim to create a world that feels alive, immediate, and can clearly express why this play has endured for more than sixty years."

Seller also shared his reason for producing the new revival.

"Why are we doing this? We need to laugh. Period," Seller said.

Tickets for the new production are currently available through a presale for American Express card members. The general sale begins on Nov. 17.

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