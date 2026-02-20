Steve Perry responds to a Journey final tour reunion

Can you imagine how amazing the Journey final tour would be if Steve Perry were to join them, even for just a few stops along the way? Well, don’t hold your breath...

Steve Perry was apparently asked and having conversations, but has turned down the offer. Steve said, “The rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true.”

In a recent interview, Jonathan Cain mentioned that Neal Schon had been in talks with Steve Perry about the possibility or joining the band for the upcoming final tour. Cain said, “He didn’t say no — leave it at that,” but Perry says that reunion won’t be happening.

According to Consequence Sound, Steve said, “I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me, too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.”

Journey’s final tour kicks off later this month in Hershey, PA with local stops in Tampa May 15th and Jacksonville May 16th.