Steven Yeun confirms Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' exit, shares "how sorry" he was to leave

To Variety, Beef Golden Globe nominee Steven Yeun has both confirmed his rumored involvement in Marvel Studios' team-up movie Thunderbolts as well as his regrets he had to quit the project.

It wasn't confirmed what role The Walking Dead veteran and co-star of the Oscar-winning Minari would have had in the film, which unites a cast of MCU players into a Suicide Squad-like team.

To the trade, Yeun blamed the movie's strike-delayed shooting schedule for his difficult decision. Bumped to July 2025, the film, which stars David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Florence Pugh, among others, has yet to get back underway following the strike's resolution.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," the actor explained, noting director Jake Schreier "is going to do an incredible job."

"It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out," Yeun adds, noting he hopes the door hasn't been shut because of it.

"I wanna do a Marvel movie," the actor says. "I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest."

Yuen also noted he thinks "it's too early" to reveal his ideas, adding, "I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.'"

Well, at least Yeun can be satisfied for now voicing the titular superhero in Prime Video's well-received adult-themed animated show Invincible.

