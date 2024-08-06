'Stranger Things' stage production, 'The First Shadow', heading to Broadway in 2025

The Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is Broadway bound.

The play from the creators of the Netflix phenomenon, the Duffer Brothers, as well as writers Jack Thorne and Kate Trefy, first opened to acclaim — and awards — in the U.K., but Netflix just announced it will open at New York City's Marquis Theater in previews on March 28, 2025.

The play's official opening will be April 22, 2025.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened to rave reviews on Dec. 14, 2023, on the West End, and recently won Oliver Awards in the Best Entertainment and Best Set Design categories. The production is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

The show is set in the series' Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show's main characters. The West End cast featured Oscar Lloyd as the younger version of David Harbour's Jim Hopper; Isabella Pappas played Winona Ryder's character, Joyce; and Patrick Vaill portrayed the younger version of Matthew Modine's TV character, Dr. Brenner.

Louis McCartney playedHenry Creel, whose telekinesis lands him at the Hawkins National Laboratory — where he's eventually transformed into the supernatural villain Vecna.

Fans can sign up for first access to presale tickets at www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com. For those who do, presale tickets go on sale Sept. 13. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 17.

