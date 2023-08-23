The Styx And .38 Special Tours Are Coming Together For 1 Show In Clearwater

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

By Ethan

Styx is on tour all the way into 2024. So is .38 Special. And for what looks like 1 night only, those tours will collide into one big show in Clearwater at the new Sound Amphitheater.

Styx’s tour dates through Florida so far only include the Clearwater date January 5th, and in Pompano Beach January 7th.

.38 Special’s Florida tour dates include a stop November 12th and 13th in Orlando at Epcot, January 6th in Jacksonville, and on an 80′s cruise in March. They don’t even have the Clearwater date posted yet, but the venue does.

Catch Them Live at The Sound 🎸 STYX with special guest .38 Special returns to Clearwater for their debut at The Sound...

Posted by The Sound on Monday, August 21, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!