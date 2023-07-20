Summer Of ‘99 Cruise Brings Creed Back, With 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel & More

My VH1 Music Awards 397864 63: The band "Creed" poses backstage during the My VH1 Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium December 2, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Yes, you read that correctly, Creed are reuniting for the Summer of ‘99 Cruise!

If you love the 90′s then you want to be on this boat. With Creed, 3 Doors Down, Tonic, Buckcherry, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, and more, the Summer of ‘99 cruise is going to be all JNCO’s and pooka shell necklaces.

I was a Creed fan from when My Own Prison dropped and they’re a great live band. Especially if Scott keeps his shirts mostly buttoned, lol.

🤟🏻Creed Nation, the wait is over! We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be reuniting on the Summer of ‘99... Posted by Creed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

You can sign up for the pre-sales now and the general on-sale is July 28th, with all the info at this link.

