Summer Walker released a wedding-themed track list for new album, “Finally Over It”!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Summer Walker interacts with an escape room during Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience presented by YouTube at ABV Gallery on November 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for YouTube)

Ahead of today’s album drop, Summer Walker gave us a hint of what expect from the release of her new album, “Finally Over It” with the unveiling of her official track list on Instagram.

The two-part album track list, separated into disc one (For Better), and disc two (For Worse) is themed like a wedding invitation as she cordially invites you to “a celebration”.

The “wedding party”, includes collabs with a bouquet of different artists including Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, Sexyy Red, & Teddy Swims as she puts them all in different “tables”. Which table are you vibin’ with?

Also, I guess you could say her “bachelorette party” was last week when she celebrated the upcoming album with fans at her “Finally Over It” Escape Room Experience.