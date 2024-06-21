Survey: The 10 Happiest Cities In America And They Got It Wrong

Carolinas rack up dozens of accolades in Southern Living

Charleston, South Carolina Carolinas rack up dozens of accolades in Southern Living (Stock)

By Jay Edwards

Have you ever visited a city and got a good vibe from it? You know, a place that you said to yourself, “I could live here, this place seems nice.” We live in “The Happiest Place in the World,” Orlando in my opinion is pretty great.

On the other hand, I have 13 Aunts and Uncles and 46 cousins that live in Baltimore that aren’t the biggest fans, but somehow they made the list of the “Happiest Cities in America.”

An annual study called the “Happy City Index” ranks the happiest cities in the world based on everything from economic factors to how good the schools are.

According to the results, the 10 happiest cities in America are: 

Minneapolis

Boston

Baltimore (Nope)

Washington, D.C. (Seriously?)

San Francisco

Salt Lake City

Madison, Wisconsin

Pittsburgh

Rochester, Minnesota

Portland, Oregon

Since the “Happy Index” messed this survey all up, let me step in. Here are a handful of places that I’ve personally been to that gave me that “This place is great” vibe. Let’s see if you agree:


Jay’s Top 10:

Asheville, NC

Charleston

San Diego

Boone, NC

Charlotte

Savannah

Clearwater

Kauai, HI

Dana Point, CA

Golden, CO

I’m pretty sure my list wins...



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!