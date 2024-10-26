Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorites from the 1960s-2000s for new “Decades Menu”

Sign For Fast Food Brand Taco Bell Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 1st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Some blasts from the past are coming to Taco Bell for the new Decades Menu!

Taco Bell is bringing back five of the most demanded menu items from it’s first five decades starting October 31st for a limited time and each will be under $3!

Here’s what’s coming back from each decade:

1960s: Tostada

1970s: Green Sauce Burrito

1980s: Meximelt

1990s: Gordita Supreme

2000s: Caramel Apple Empanada

To celebrate even more, they’ll be selling Limited-Edition Stainless Steel Decades Cups and Limited-Edition Decades Hoodies with designs from each decade. You could also get a plastic version of the Decades Cups in stores with the purchase of a medium drink purchase while supplies last.


Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

