Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorites from the 1960s-2000s for new “Decades Menu”

Some blasts from the past are coming to Taco Bell for the new Decades Menu!
Taco Bell is bringing back five of the most demanded menu items from it’s first five decades starting October 31st for a limited time and each will be under $3!
Here’s what’s coming back from each decade:
1960s: Tostada
1970s: Green Sauce Burrito
1980s: Meximelt
1990s: Gordita Supreme
2000s: Caramel Apple Empanada
To celebrate even more, they’ll be selling Limited-Edition Stainless Steel Decades Cups and Limited-Edition Decades Hoodies with designs from each decade. You could also get a plastic version of the Decades Cups in stores with the purchase of a medium drink purchase while supplies last.