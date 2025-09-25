Take a trip back in time with these one-hit wonders

One-hit wonders have given us some of the best songs of all time. You know all the words to their catchy earworms, but probably can’t remember who sang them.

Though these songs were wildly successful, they were the only hits for these bands.

Take a trip back in time with some of these one-hit wonder favorites.

“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra





“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals





“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies





“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice





“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter





“O-o-h Child” by Five Stairsteps





“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass





“Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch





“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone





“No Rain” by Blind Melon





“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot





“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts





“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba





“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia





“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve





“Steal My Sunshine” by Len





“Take On Me” by A-ha





“Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum





“California” by Phantom Planet





“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne





“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred





“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus





“Cheerleader” by OMI