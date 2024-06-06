Take your bestie to 'Babes' on National Best Friends Day

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate National Best Friends Day on Saturday, how about a bestie movie date?

The movie Babes, starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau, is offering BFFs a special buy one, get one ticket promotion exclusively via Atom Tickets.

The film follows two childhood best friends – Eden and Dawn, played by longtime real-life pals Glazer and Buteau, respectively – navigating their adult relationship through unexpected pregnancy, the stresses of motherhood and more.

“We wanted a hard comedy with a lot of heart; big comedy and big feelings,” Glazer, who also co-wrote the film, tells ABC Audio. “That's my favorite kind of comedy. Comedy that's so funny, but backed up by realness, real feelings that we experience in our day to day.”

Buteau adds, "What I love about this movie too is that it honors friendship, female friendship, friendship on a whole, of what you may or may not need from somebody to understand where they're at in life."



Babes is in theaters now.

