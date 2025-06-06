Taylor Luttfring|Honoree for June 6th, 2025

This weeks nominee is Taylor Luttfring. Taylor was nominated by his mother Joy who says, "Taylor would be a great candidate for this honor because he made a dream come true, he has wanted to be a firefighter since he could say firefighter. He started in high school volunteering at the local fire station then after graduation straight to school for Fire Fighting. Within a few years of being a firefighter he was selected as Fruitland Park’s Firefighter of the year ! He has many awards for saving lives, and has recently upgraded his education to include Paramedic. To say he is living his dream is an understatement, his entire life is dedicated to helping others, and we, his family are over the moon proud of all of his accomplishments."

Taylor, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road.

