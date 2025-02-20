'Tears of joy': Reba McEntire's 'Happy's Place' back for season 2

NBC's Happy's Place has been renewed for a second season.



Reba McEntire and NBC shared the news via an Instagram Reel on Thursday, which shows Reba sharing the good news with her cast mates, including Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.



Holding hands in a circle, the actors erupted in excitement when they found out and went around giving each other hugs.



"Tears of joy," Reba told the camera as she pointed to her tear-filled eyes. "We got picked up for a second season. They just told us right before we're going to go on to do the last show of the first season."



"What a gift," she adds. "Thank you Lord, thank you Lord!"



Happy's Place airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

In more Reba news, the Academy of Country Music recently announced the "Fancy" singer's returning to host the 60th ACM Awards, streaming live from Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime on May 8.

