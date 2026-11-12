Teyonah Parris, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Before I Let Go' series

Teyonah Parris attends Apple Original Films' 'Matchbox The Movie' New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 5, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); Danielle Brooks, actress, poses for a photo during the fan event for 'A Minecraft Movie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on March 22, 2025 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Teyonah Parris and Danielle Brooks have been cast in the upcoming Peacock adaptation of Kennedy Ryan's romance novel Before I Let Go.

Parris will play Yasmen Wade, a restaurateur and mother who reconnects with her ex-husband after a devastating loss ended their marriage. The casting of Yasmen’s ex-husband, Josiah Wade, has yet to be announced.

Brooks is on board as Hendrix Barry, a single and successful entrepreneur and one of Yasmen’s best friends.

"The cat's out of the bag baby! We are thrilled to announce we'll be starring in the series adaptation of Kennedy Ryan's 'BEFORE I LET GO' for Peacock," Parris and Brooks wrote on social media. "We're so excited to be bringing Yasmen Wade and Hendrix Barry to life."

“Our friendship has extended over 20 years so to tell this story together is super special for us,” they added. “All we have to say is Let’s Go!!!!!”

Ryan and filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee created the series and co-wrote the pilot.

Before I Let Go is the first book in Ryan's Skyland book series, which also includes This Could Be Us and Can't Get Enough.

Parris is known for her roles in WandaVision and The Marvels. The Emmy- and Grammy-winning Brooks has starred in The Color Purple, Orange Is the New Black and Peacemaker.

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