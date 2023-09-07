'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years on rape conviction

Danny Masterson rape retrial Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips in May -- Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Former That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday after he was convicted of raping two women.

A Los Angeles jury found Masterson, 47, guilty of two counts of forcible rape in May during a retrial of a case involving three women.

Masterson will serve two 15-year sentences consecutively, one for each charge. He must also register as a sex offender.

At the start of the probation and sentencing hearing, Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied the defense's motion for a new trial.

Olmedo allowed the three Jane Does in the case to give victim impact statements at the sentencing — the two he was convicted of raping, as well as Jane Doe No. 3, whose count was dismissed.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape following accusations by three different women, including a former girlfriend. The alleged attacks took place between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson was deemed a potential flight risk and was remanded into custody following the verdict.

His defense attorney Shawn Holley asked the court to sentence him to 15 years to be served concurrently, as opposed to consecutively, saying that 15 years to life would be fair. She noted that Masterson had no criminal record prior to these incidents and has a young daughter.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022, with the jury deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict. The three alleged victims were members of the Church of Scientology, as is Masterson. All three women said they were initially hesitant to speak to law enforcement because church teachings discouraged reporting to police. The women eventually left the church.

