That time Chris Cornell covered Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”

Chris Cornell would have turned 60-years old on July 20th and to celebrate the musician we lost too soon, his wife Vicky shared a very special video montage of him. Watching it was great, but listening to it was even better!

I had no idea Chris covered Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car.” Vicky said in her post, “Chris would have turned 60 today. Although everyone that loved him is sad that he’s no longer here, it’s all of you, the fans who made him, whose love has continued to keep his legacy alive. I’m so grateful to you all for that. While I remember him best as the wonderful husband, father and human being he was - I’d like to celebrate his whole life and everything he gave us. On his 60th we can all celebrate his genius as an artist who redefined music, but also the incredible man who touched and changed lives. He’s an icon, and he gave us all so much - his unique voice, his poetry, his creativity… his life was a gift to so many. And as you can hear - there’s more to come!!!Sharing this to thank you all for your love and support and come together in celebrating ….We love you Chris - happy birthday!”- @vickycornell

Have a look at Chris throughout the years and a big “Thank You” to Vicky for sharing!