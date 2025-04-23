'The Age of Innocence' limited series coming to Netflix

The Age of Innocence is being adapted into a limited series for Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the news Wednesday, which fittingly happened to be World Book Day.

Edith Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. It made her the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Now, Emma Frost will direct the new limited series adaptation to be streamed on Netflix. Frost previously helmed The White Queen, The White Princess, Jamaica Inn and Shameless.

The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won't-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms.

This limited series "promises to be true to Wharton's novel but will speak to a new generation," according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.

Alongside Frost, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook will executive produce the series.

