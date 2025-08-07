'The Batman Part II' will begin filming in spring 2026

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025, in Paris, France. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Battinson will be back in action next spring.

Robert Pattinson will return to the role of Bruce Wayne to start filming Matt Reeves' sequel The Batman Part II in spring 2026.

The news came from the Warner Bros. Discovery letter to shareholders from CEO David Zaslav as reported on by Variety. The superhero film will begin shooting next spring ahead of the scheduled October 2027 release.

Also shared in the letter to shareholders was the upcoming schedule of DC Universe films, hot off the success of James Gunn's Superman. The shared plan shows off what else is to come from the new superhero cinematic universe.

"In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development."

Zaslav also elaborated more on the 10-year vision for the DC Universe, including its slate of TV projects such as The Penguin, a new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming series Lanterns, which is set to debut in 2026.

"In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” the shareholder letter reads.

The Batman Part II flies into theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.

