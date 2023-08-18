'The Flash' running onto Max on August 25

The Flash is running home quicker than you might expect.

Deadline reports the movie starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle will be streaming for free for Max subscribers on August 25.

The film from It series director Andy Muschietti had Miller playing two different versions of Barry Allen aka the Scarlet Speedster, one of whom opens up a tear into another dimension.

The multiverse-spanning film that also starred Affleck and Keaton's respective Batmen was buoyed by early positive word of mouth, but ultimately stumbled at the box office, with a worldwide take of more than $268 million against a budget reportedly around $220 million, not counting marketing.

