'The Housemaid' sequel coming with Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig returning

The Housemaid is getting a sequel.

Lionsgate is planning a second film in the franchise due to the success of The Housemaid. The film has earned more than $75 million domestically and $133 worldwide in its first 17 days of release and will continue rolling out in more international territories as January goes on.

The sequel will be called The Housemaid's Secret. It is based on the second novel in author Freida McFadden's book trilogy. This upcoming film has been in development for the past few months, according to Lionsgate, and has a planned production start for 2026.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are expected to return to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi in the new film. The sequel project is being developed for director Paul Feig to return at the helm. Sweeney will executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside Laura Fischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden's words for the screen.

"It's clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said. "The Housemaid's Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida's series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience."

Feig said, "It's been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We're lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie's journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."

The Housemaid follows a woman named Millie (Sweeney), who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What started as a dream job quickly becomes a dangerous and seductive game of secrets and scandal.

