'The Last of Us'-themed haunted house experience coming to Universal Theme Parks

As part of its Halloween Horror Nights this year, Universal Studios has announced it's bringing the scares of HBO's smash video game adaptation The Last of Us to its visitors in a new themed haunted house experience.

In a very spooky trailer, a young woman is playing the hit game online with her friends when a real outbreak interrupts her connection, and the game's — and series' — undead "Clickers" begin stalking into her home.

Producers of the attraction tease, "You and your squad must stay silent if you want to survive Clickers and more as the gritty world of Naughty Dog’s video game comes to life."

The promo video ends with some visitors screaming their heads off as they walk through a room in a post-apocalyptic home.

The attraction takes place on select nights from September 6 through Halloween night at Universal's Orlando park; the Halloween Horror Nights annual event will also take place in the California park.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.