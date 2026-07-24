'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' debuts season 3 teaser trailer

Jamie Campbell Bower stars in season 3 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' (Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser trailer has arrived.

Prime Video released the new trailer for the upcoming third season on Friday. It debuted during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con for the fantasy series.

Appearing on the panel were showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as cast members Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman. Season 3 newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower also participated in the panel.

Season 3 finds Middle-earth at war. "Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings," according to the season's official description.

"But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all," the description continues. "Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life."

The panel also revealed that Simon Pegg will take on the voice of the Balrog.

The first four episodes of season 3 are set to premiere on Nov. 11. They are followed by episodes five and six premiering on Nov. 18 and the final two episodes dropping on Nov. 25.

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