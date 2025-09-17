'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5 on Apple TV+

The Morning Show is coming back for season 5.
Apple TV+ has renewed the star-studded drama series for a fifth season. The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, comes from showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.
"The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+," Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we've all come to love. We're excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama."
Season 4 of The Morning Show premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. It takes place almost two years after the events of season 3 and picks up after the UBA-NBN merger is complete.
