'The Testaments' explores new coming-of-age story in Gilead with Chase Infiniti and more

The story continues in Gilead, and this time, it's being told by a younger generation.

The Testaments, a new Hulu series based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, focuses on a group of teens who have grown up in the fictional dystopian society of Gilead as they navigate Aunt Lydia's elite preparatory school for future wives.

"You'll see how things change over time," Ann Dowd, who reprises her role as Aunt Lydia in The Testaments, told ABC News. "What happens to these girls in this journey, this coming-of-age story? I think you're going to find an entirely different experience than you did with 'The Handmaid's Tale.'"

Joining Dowd in the new series are Chase Infiniti as Agnes (previously known as Hannah in The Handmaid's Tale), Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka and Brad Alexander as Garth.

Infiniti began production on The Testaments after working on director Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, crediting the Oscar-winning film with sharpening her experience in ensemble work.

"I feel very grateful that I get to work with another ensemble, let alone a group of girls who are around my age," she told Good Morning America at the premiere of The Testaments in Los Angeles on March 31. "I felt so grateful to have been a part of that, because we poured so much love into each other -- we poured so much love into the story."

Elisabeth Moss, who starred as June Osborne in all five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale before the series wrapped last year, also appears in the new show.

"She loves this project so much and poured so much into it," Infiniti said, adding that Moss extended her hand to the cast to let them know that if they needed anything, she was there for them.

The first three episodes of The Testaments are available to stream now on Hulu. New episodes will arrive every Wednesday through May 27.

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