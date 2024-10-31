'The Traitors' returns to Peacock for season 3 in January

With a new Emmy trophy under its sporran, the reality series phenomenon The Traitors is returning to Peacock for a third season on Jan. 9.

Host Alan Cumming returns to lead a new all-star cast for the third go-round, which will pit 21 new players against each other in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, with a grand prize of $250,000 at stake.

The contestants are divided into two groups: the Faithful and the Traitors, the latter of whom are secretly selected with the mission of "murdering" each Hopeful one by one under the cover of darkness and claiming the prize for themselves.

"[B]ut if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they'll split the incredible prize," the producers tease.

Here are the contestants for the forthcoming season:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)

Nikki Garcia (Professional wrestler)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

