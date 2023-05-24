‘The Voice’ crowns season 23 winner, says goodbye to coach Blake Shelton

The Voice revealed its season 23 winner -- Gina Miles, from Niall Horan’s team -- and said goodbye to coach Blake Shelton after 23 seasons.

A shocked Miles beat out Grace West and NOIVAS from Team Blake, who placed fifth and second, respectively; D.Smooth from Kelly Clarkson's team, who came in fourth; and Sorelle from Chance the Rapper's team, who finished third.

However, the night also belonged to Blake, who was honored throughout the show.

Former coach Adam Levine appeared in person to say goodbye to his buddy and longtime co-star, along with many of Shelton's past contestants, including Dia Frampton, Xenia, Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Swon Brothers, Todd Tilghman, Ian Flanigan, Bryce Leatherwood, Craig Wayne Boyd, RaeLynn and Sundance Head, who performed Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Former coaches Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Pharrell Williams, CeeLo Green, Nick Jonas, and John Legend also sent video messages, along with NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson, Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, Olympic track and field champ Jackie Joyner-Kersee and former NFL star Peyton Manning. Dolly Parton also sent best wishes, as well as George Strait, the last of whom said that he hoped to see Blake on the road sometime.





