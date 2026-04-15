'The White Lotus' season 4 starts production, story will focus on Cannes Film Festival

Cameras have started rolling on season 4 of The White Lotus.

The Emmy-winning HBO series has started production on the French Riviera. This fourth season is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will also take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d'Azur.

HBO has also confirmed that this new season's plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

The star-studded season 4 cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.